AP CM flags off subsidised tractors, farm equipment worth Rs 361 crore

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday flagged off over 2,000 tractors along with other farm machinery worth Rs 361 crore under the government's subsidised 'YSR Yandra Seva Pathakam' scheme.

Besides these, the Chief Minister also credited government subsidy of Rs 125 crore into the accounts of farmers groups.

''This equipment can be rented at the least cost by farmers. We are also bringing 'YSR Yantra Seva' app today which can be used by farmers to book equipment 15 days in advance,'' said Reddy in a video link shared by the government.

In all, the Chief Minister flagged off the distribution of 2,562 tractors, 100 combined harvesters and 13,573 farm machines to the beneficiaries.

Reddy said all this farm equipment has been provided at a subsidy of 40 per cent, along with 50 per cent from loans and 10 per cent money paid by the farmers groups.

Earlier in the first phase, the state government had provided 3,800 tractors, 391 combined harvesters and 22,580 farm machines worth Rs 691 crore to farmers groups under 6,525 Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) at a subsidy of Rs 241 crore.

With Friday’s flagging off, the custom hiring centres in the remaining 3,919 RBKs and 100 clusters have been provided with the necessary equipment.

According to the Chief Minister, the state has spent Rs 1,052 crore under this scheme for the benefit of farmers.

Further, he said that in October, a new programme will be rolled out to provide personal agriculture equipment to benefit seven lakh poor farmers with farm machines such as sprayers, tarpaulins, weeders and others.

