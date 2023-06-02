Left Menu

Assam: 39 cadres of Adivasi People's Liberation Army lay down arms

A total of 39 active cadres of the Adivasi People's Liberation Army (APLA) laid down their arms before the Assam Rifles and Bokajan Police Station in Assam on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2023 16:27 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 16:27 IST
Arms laying down ceremony in Bokajan (Photo/ twitter @prodefkohima). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 39 active cadres of the Adivasi People's Liberation Army (APLA) laid down their arms before the Assam Rifles and Bokajan Police Station in Assam on Friday. According to the official statement, the active cadres of APLA laid down a total of 31 weapons including three AK series Rifles, 19 Pistols, five other rifles, two Grenades and assorted live ammunition under 'Operation Samarpan' at an arms laying ceremony.

The efforts under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) and Spear Corps in conjunction with Assam Police successfully pursued homecoming of 39 active cadres of Adivasi People's Liberation Army (APLA)," who laid down a total of 31 weapons including 3 AK series Rifles, 19 Pistols, 5 other rifles, 2 Grenades and assorted live ammunition today and have chosen a path of peace and prosperity under operation Samarpan," the statement said. Earlier on May 26, five cadres of Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP)- People's War Group in the presence of the Police surrendered at Somsai, Ukhrul in Manipur.

Assam Rifles had engaged these cadres in negotiation over a prolonged period and motivated them to surrender and join the mainstream. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

