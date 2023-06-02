Left Menu

Hyderabad traffic police creates green channel for organ transportation

In coordination with Cyberabad traffic police, the Hyderabad traffic police on Friday arranged a 'green channel' and facilitated the transport of a live organ (lungs) by providing non-stop movement to the ambulance carrying the organ.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 21:47 IST
Hyderabad traffic police creates green channel for organ transportation
Visuals from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In coordination with Cyberabad traffic police, the Hyderabad traffic police on Friday arranged a 'green channel' and facilitated the transport of a live organ (lungs) by providing non-stop movement to the ambulance carrying the organ. The live organ was transported from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad to KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad.

The distance between Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad to KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad, Hyderabad is 35.3 Kms, which was covered in 23 mins. The medical team carrying live organ set off at around 2.12 pm from RGI Airport and reached KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad at 2.35 pm, passing through the busiest roads PVNR Express Way, SD Hospital Mehdipatnam, Lakdikapul, Old PS Saifabad, Iqbal Minar, Tankbund and Ranigunj. The efforts of Hyderabad and Cyberabad Traffic Police in the transportation of live organ was applauded by the management of KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad, Hyderabad as it would help in saving precious lives.

This year in 2023, Hyderabad Traffic Police has facilitated organ transport six times. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023