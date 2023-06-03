Left Menu

Man carrying Rs 50,000 bounty killed in exchange of fire in UP's Ghaziabad

One person was killed in an exchange of fire at Muradnagar police station area in Ghaziabad on Friday, said the police.

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2023 07:47 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 07:47 IST
Man killed in exchange of fire in Ghaziabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
One person was killed in an exchange of fire at Muradnagar police station area in Ghaziabad on Friday, said the police. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Monu Choudhury and was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000.

The police said that the deceased was wanted in two murder cases that happened in the last two months, and a total of 12 cases including murder, loot, and extortion, were registered against him. "Two police personnel have also sustained injuries in the cross firing", added the police.

The police also informed that they had attached properties of Rs 29 Crores under the Gangster Act of his gang members. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

