JP Nadda expresses anguish over train mishap in Odisha

"I am deeply saddened by the horrific train accident that took place in Balasore, Odisha. In view of the horrific train accident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has postponed all its programs across the country today," BJP national president said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday expressed anguish over the train accident involving the Coromandel Express in Odisha's Balasore. After a collision occurred between the passenger train and a freight train in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday, leaving at least 233 people dead and 900 injured, Odisha chief secretary Pradeep Jena confirmed on Saturday.

"I am deeply saddened by the horrific train accident that took place in Balasore, Odisha. In view of the horrific train accident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has postponed all its programs across the country today," BJP national president said. Meanwhile, the Odisha government has declared a day of mourning on Saturday after the train derailment.

The Konkan Railway officials informed that the Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express's flagging-off ceremony has been cancelled due to the tragic accident in Odisha. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said he had ordered a high-level probe into the derailment on Friday night.

Speaking to ANI on the incident, Vaishnaw said the accident was unfortunate and the rescue operation began shortly after word of the incident reached his ministry. Several coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha's Balasore after hitting a goods train.

According to Railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma, the accident took place around 7 pm on Friday. "Around 7 pm, 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Baleswar and fell on the opposite track. After some time, another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah dashed into those derailed coaches resulting in the derailment of its 3-4 coaches," Sharma told ANI. (ANI)

