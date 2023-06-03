Left Menu

Railway Ministry issues helpline numbers for people affected in Odisha accident

Ministry of Railways on Saturday issued helpline numbers in the wake of the Balasore train accident in Odisha for the assistance of people.

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2023 13:24 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 13:24 IST
Visuals from Odisha train accident (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ministry of Railways on Saturday issued helpline numbers in the wake of the Balasore train accident in Odisha for the assistance of people. The helpline number has been issued for people of Howrah, Kharagpur, Balasore, Shalimar, Santragachi, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneshwar and Khurda Road.

According to the preliminary report by the State Emergency Operation Center, around 238 people lost their lives and 900 people are injured. The rescue operation in the horrific train accident in Odisha's Balasore has been completed and the restoration work has been started, railways spokesperson Amitabh Sharma informed on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, the Executive Director, of the Information Publication Railway Board Amitabh Sharma said, "The rescue operation has been completed, now we are starting the restoration work. 261 people have died and more than 600 are injured. Kawach was not available on this route". He said that so far more than 100 people have claimed ex-gratia payments. He also said that several trains have been cancelled and diverted in the wake of the incident.

Amitabh Sharma added, "As of now 48 trains cancelled, 39 diverted and 10 short-terminated." Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks. The 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express coming from the opposite direction on the parallel track rammed into the derailed coaches.

Some 12 Coromandel Express coaches derailed and hit the stationary goods train on the third track. According to the officials, the accident took place around 7 pm on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

