Goa Police arrest a man and seize drugs worth more than two lakhs

Crime Branch team on Friday arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly possessing drugs worth more than two lakh rupees near Guirim Cross, Girim Bardez Goa, said a press release by Goa police. The accused has been identified as Pappu Ram Prakash, a native of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, as per the statement.

He was caught with Ganja and MDMA worth more than two lakh rupees. Police seized 15.10 gm of white colour crystalline substance suspected to be MDMA, a polythene pack parcel of 770 gm containing dry greenish colour flowering and fruit tops suspected to be Ganja. Moreover, the substance's worth is Rs 2,20,000 approximately in the International market.

Further investigation is in underway. (ANI)

