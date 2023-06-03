Left Menu

Goa Police arrest a man and seize drugs worth more than two lakhs

He was caught handling ganja and MDMA worth more than two lakh rupees.

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2023 15:36 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 15:36 IST
Accused arrested by Crime Branch (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Crime Branch team on Friday arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly possessing drugs worth more than two lakh rupees near Guirim Cross, Girim Bardez Goa, said a press release by Goa police. The accused has been identified as Pappu Ram Prakash, a native of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, as per the statement.

He was caught with Ganja and MDMA worth more than two lakh rupees. Police seized 15.10 gm of white colour crystalline substance suspected to be MDMA, a polythene pack parcel of 770 gm containing dry greenish colour flowering and fruit tops suspected to be Ganja. Moreover, the substance's worth is Rs 2,20,000 approximately in the International market.

Further investigation is in underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

