UP: Girl abducted, raped by brother-in-law, rescued from Meerut

A Delhi girl who was allegedly abducted and raped by her brother-in-law was rescued by the police from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, said the police on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2023 15:55 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 15:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

He allegedly kept her tied up for 16 days and raped her, the police said. The police upon receiving the information about the missing girl, started probing the matter. Upon investigation, the location of the victim was traced from Meerut. The police reached there and rescued her.

However, the accused continues to be on run, and efforts are underway to nab him, the police said. The FIR has been registered by the North East district police.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

