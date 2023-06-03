Kremlin adviser: Russia, U.S. discuss prisoner swaps 'from time to time'
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-06-2023 17:11 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 17:02 IST
Moscow and Washington discuss prisoner swaps "from time to time", Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov said.
The issue is discussed using "special channels", he told Russian state television reporter Pavel Zarubin.
