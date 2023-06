BRIEF-Australia's RMIT University backs Vietnam with new $165 mln investment

June 3 (Reuters) -

* AUSTRALIA'S RMIT UNIVERSITY SAYS IT BACKS VIETNAM WITH NEW A$250 MILLION ($165 MILLION) STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FUND

* THE ANNOUNCEMENT COMES AMID AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER ANTHONY ALBANESE'S OFFICIAL VISIT TO VIETNAM

