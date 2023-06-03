Two people killed by Ukrainian artillery fire on Russia's Belgorod region - governor
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-06-2023 18:12 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 18:06 IST
Two people were killed and two injured by Ukrainian artillery fire on Russia's Belgorod region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
