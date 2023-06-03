Goa: Engagement group meet to discuss USD 1 trillion investment in start ups by 2030

One of the highlights of the discussions at the StartUp20 Engagement Group meeting underway in Goa is to find ways to get investment of USD one trillion in the start up eco system globally by 2030, a top official said on Saturday.

USD one trillion, which is 1 per cent of the world's GDP, is needed as investment in the start up eco system by 2030 so that its advantages can be leveraged, said Dr Chintan Vaishnav, Chair of StartUp20 Engagement Group of G20.

Discussions will also take place on adopting a start up definitional framework which will help countries to understand each others definition and inter-operate as well ways to ease the market access for start ups globally, Vaishnav said.

''We have to have nodal points or agencies that can act as access to the ecosystem across the nations in order to create a network of incubators and accelerators,'' he added.

The engagement group will form policy documents that will speak on foundation for global start up eco system, forming alliances, unlocking financing, he added.

