Odisha train accident: 600 survivors arrive in WB's Howrah; 30 being given immediate medical assistance

Odisha's Balasore train tragedy has claimed more than 280 lives so far whereas 1000 people have been injured.

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 21:00 IST
Odisha train accident: 600 survivors arrive in WB's Howrah; 30 being given immediate medical assistance
Howrah DCP North Anupam Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
With West Bengal making all the necessary arrangements as the Balasore train tragedy survivors arrive in Howrah, Howrah DCP North Anupam Singh said that there are two types of arrangements each by railways and state government. Briefing on the situation, the DCP also said that around 600 survivors have reached here so far.

He also informed that out of the arrived 600 people, around 30 are being given immediate medical assistance. "2 types of arrangements have been made here, one is from the Railways and the other is from the State government. Many teams are here to assist the victims. Around 600 people have arrived as of now. Out of the 600, around 30 people are being given immediate medical assistance," Singh said.

Odisha's Balasore train tragedy has claimed more than 280 lives so far whereas 1000 people have been injured. The incident that shook the nation on Friday, witnessed the collision of 2 passenger trains and a goods train.

Compensations have also been announced by state and Central Governments for the victims and their families. Several political leaders have visited the tragedy site so far, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After visiting the site, PM Modi said that directions have been given to probe the train accident in Odisha's Balasore which killed over 260 passengers, and that whoever is found guilty will not be spared. PM Modi's remarks came during his visit to Fakir Mohan Hospital, Balasore, where some of the passengers injured in Friday's accident involving three trains were admitted.

"It's a painful incident. The government will not be able to bring them back, who lost their lives [in the accident], but the government is with their kin in this grief. This incident is very serious for the government. The government will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured. Instructions have been given for every type of investigation and whoever is found guilty will not be spared," PM Modi said. However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who also visited the site on Saturday said that the crash could have been averted if trains were equipped with the anti-collision system.

"Coromandel is one of the best express trains. I was the Railway Minister thrice. From what I saw, this is the biggest railway accident of the 21st century. Such cases are handed over to Railway's safety commission and they investigate and give a report. There was no anti-collision device on the train, as far as I know. Had the device been on the train, this would not have happened. The dead can't be brought back but now our work is rescue operation and restoration of normalcy," Banerjee said while addressing the reporters in the presence of the Union Railway minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

