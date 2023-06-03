Left Menu

Assam CM launches New Education Policy in Higher Educational Institutes of State; considers it historical for Assam

Speaking about the policy, he said, "The NEP was envisioned under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of preparing our youth for the future and its adoption marks a historic day for Assam. As a part of the policy, we should focus on imparting multi-disciplinary education and preparing our students in a holistic and enabling environment".

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
At a ceremony held at Guwahati University, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the New Education Policy (NEP), 2020 for the higher educational institutes of the state. "Adoption of New Eduacation Policy marks a historic day for Assam", said CM Sarma.

Further, speaking about the policy, he said, "The NEP was envisioned under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of preparing our youth for the future and its adoption marks a historic day for Assam. As a part of the policy, we should focus on imparting multi-disciplinary education and preparing our students in a holistic and enabling environment". The Chief Minister also admired the higher education department and the Guwahati university fo taking the initiative towards implementation of the NEP 2020.

Appreciating the policy, he said, "The New Education policy has also paved the way for transformative changes in the education sector of the counrty". Adding further, CM Sarma said, "The state government has been taking committed steps since the beginning to implement this education policy, which are gradually turning into reality. In the journey for academic excellence in Assam, these initiatives will become milestones in the coming days".

"The state government has been taking committed steps since the beginning to implement this education policy, which are gradually turning into reality. In the journey for academic excellence in Assam, these initiatives will become milestones in the coming days", he added. The Assam CM also stated that for the first time, a liberal education policy has been introduced which removed the rigid distinctions among the streams (Science, Arts and Commerce).

It may be noted that NEP 2020 launched in July 2020 provides a set of guiding principles for a paradigm shift across the education sector in India from school to doctoral level. Accodingly, tenth and twelfth board have been removed and the pattern of 5+3+3+4 will follow. In addition to this, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed his grief over the Balasore train accident in Odisha and wished a quick recovery to the injured.

Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, Adviser to Education Dr Nani Gopal Mahanta, VC Gauhati University Prof. Pratap Jyoti Handique also spoke on the occasion (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

