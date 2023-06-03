Left Menu

"Tamil Nadu govt working on war-footing after train accident, no deceased from state": CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin said on Saturday that his government is functioning on a wartime basis after the train tragedy in Odisha's Balasore. The Chief Minister also said that none of the deceased who have been identified so far and those who have been admitted for treatment are from Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin said on Saturday that his government is functioning on a wartime basis after the train tragedy in Odisha's Balasore. The Chief Minister also said that none of the deceased who have been identified so far and those who have been admitted for treatment are from Tamil Nadu. "The Tamil Nadu government is functioning on a wartime basis. It has come to know that none of the deceased who have been identified so far and those who have been admitted for treatment are from Tamil Nadu," CM Stalin tweeted.

Expressing anguish over the incident Tamil Nadu CM said, "We are still reeling from the shock of yesterday's horrific accident in Odisha that claimed hundreds of innocent lives." The Chief Minister also ordered that the delegation led by the Ministers of Tamil Nadu who have gone to Odisha should stay there for a few days and ensure that all the people from Tamil Nadu reach Chennai safely. Also, three Government Medical College Hospitals in Chennai have been kept ready to treat the injured in the accident.

Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udaynidhi Stalin and Transport Minister SS Shivsankar met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas and appreciated the government's efforts in the rescue and treatment of the injured people, especially the passengers from Tamil Nadu, a press release from the Chief Ministers office said on Saturday.Chief Minister Patnaik assured them that all possible care has been taken for the treatment of the injured, the statement informed. As per the official statement, they along with a team of officers were in Odisha today to take stock of the situation, especially the passengers from Tamil Nadu.Family members of the injured or dead persons are being provided with all help, the CM reassured the visiting team from Tamil Nadu.

The death toll from a three-train crash in Odisha's Balasore has climbed to 288, Indian Railways said on Saturday. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the train crash site in Odisha's Balasore. He was accompanied by Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (ANI)

