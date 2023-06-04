J-K: Union Joint Secretary interacts with Pani Samitis, schools, district admin, concludes 3-day Doda visit

Union Joint Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, Central Nodal Officer for Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA)- Catch the Rain (CTR), Angshuman Dey, and Gargee Sharma, Scientist D, CGWB, member of Jal Shakhti Abhiyaan concluded their three-day visit to the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Exhaustive interactions with various stakeholders besides visits to Water Supply Schemes, and related infrastructure marked the conclusion of a three-day visit of the Union Joint Secretary, Angshuman Dey, and Gargee Sharma, member of Jal Shakti Abhiyaan, to the district.

During their visit to the district, they interacted with almost 8000 students and teachers, BDC Chairpersons, DDC Councillors, sarpanches, panches, Pani Simitis, and common masses besides officers and officials of the district administration. On the final day of their visit, they inspected GSRs, FHTCs, gravity lines, filter plants, Water Supply Schemes and other infrastructure under Jal Jeevan Mission. They met panchayat people at Dhar Chobia Village and also toured Jai Valley on the last day of their visit.

Union Joint Secretary conducted a detailed assessment of various crucial aspects of the program and reviewed the implementation of the programme in the district. He reviewed the financial and physical progress achieved, so far, in the district and appreciated the efforts of the district administration and other stakeholders in effectively implementing the Jal Shakti Abhiyan. He also visited Amrit Sarovar, water sources, streams, rivers, forests, Jai Valley and other important places in the district. He launched a plantation drive at Bhalla tehsil of Bhaderwah sub-district.

During the visits, Union Joint Secretary sensitised the locals about the need for water conservation, its judicious use, protection of water sources and rainwater harvesting to make safe and sufficient water available in future. He asked the PRIs to plan under various developmental schemes for the conservation of water and rainwater harvesting. He also emphasised wider publicity and awareness of the importance of rainwater harvesting and its techniques. During the visit, Union Joint Secretary also launched a unique campaign among the students called "Mai Be Pani Champion". He asked the students to share their stories and activities in the conservation of water under the Catch the Rain campaign.

District Development Commissioner, Doda, Vishesh Mahajan, presented a detailed report on the steps being taken up by the district administration to harvest the rainwater and recharge the groundwater in the district. DC informed that all the building constructions within the municipal limits of Doda, Bhaderwah and Thathri have been ordered to have mandatory rain harvesting mechanisms in place. He said that every household in rural areas has built soakage pits near their homes under MGNREGA in the previous financial year.

"Extensive awareness campaigns are being run in schools through Prabhari Officer to motivate the students to imbibe in them the habits of water conservation", he added. DC further informed that 85 Amrit Sarovar (sacred ponds) have been established last year by the administration.

Besides, there is the target of constructing one Amrit Sarovar in all of the 237 panchayats of the district during the current financial year, he added. It was informed that the district has successfully restored 1021 water bodies through various agencies such as RDD, IWMP, Jal Shakti, Horticulture, Agriculture and Forest departments. Additionally, the district aims to restore 792 water bodies this year besides geo-tagging all 492 water bodies in Doda.

Pertinently, the Jal Shakti Abhiyan is a flagship program of the Government of India focused on ensuring water security and conservation in the country. The program aims to raise awareness about the importance of water conservation, promote water harvesting and improve infrastructure for water storage and distribution. (ANI)

