Prof Rajinder Verma appointed Pro-VC of Himachal Pradesh University

Professor Rajinder Verma has been appointed as the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University, said an official statement on Saturday. The notice issued by the Governor's Secretariat stated, "In exercise of powers conferred upon me by Sub Section (1) & (4) of Section 12-D of the Himachal Pradesh University Act, 1970 (Act No.17 of 1970) as amended upto date, I, Shiv Pratap Shukla, Governor, (Chancellor), Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, in consultation with the State Government of Himachal Pradesh hereby appoint Dr. Rajinder Verma, Professor, Department of Law, Himachal Pradesh University as Pro- Vice-Chancellor, Himachal Pradesh University for a term of three (3) years from the date he enters upon his office or till the date he attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier."

The notice further stated that the emoluments and other conditions of service of the Pro-Vice-Chancellor shall be such as prescribed or determined by the state government. "The other terms and conditions of the service applicable to him will be as laid down in Himachal Pradesh University Act, 1970", it added.

Dr Rajinder Verma is a professor in the Department of Law of HPU. (ANI)

