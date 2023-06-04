Help desk set up at Bhubaneswar civic body office to assist Balasore train accident victims

A help desk has been set up at the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Sunday to provide assistance to train accident victims in Odisha's Balasore. The help desk has been set up at BMC-ICOMC tower, Satya Nagar Bhubaneswar to facilitate family, friends, and relatives of deceased people and people stranded in the tragic train accident.

"Odisha Train Accident HelpLine: 1929 A Help Desk under the supervision of senior officers has been created in @bmcbbsr office in Bhubaneswar for extending assistance to the relatives of the victims of the train accident," I and PR Department, Odisha said in a tweet. "A helpline no: 1929 has also been started for this purpose," the department said.

In the wake of the Balasore train accident in Odisha, the Ministry of Railways on Saturday issued helpline numbers for the assistance of people. The helpline number was issued for people of Howrah, Kharagpur, Balasore, Shalimar, Santragachi, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneshwar and Khurda Road.

On Saturday, a help desk has been set up at Bengaluru's Yeshwanthpur railway station to provide assistance to train accident victims in Odisha's Balasore. The Balasore train accident where two passenger trains and a goods carriage were involved, leaving 288 passengers dead and injuring over 1,000 people.

The preliminary report on the tragedy said the three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district. As many as 17 coaches of these two passenger trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident on Friday evening. (ANI)

