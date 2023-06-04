Egypt deploys 3 tugboats to tow oil tanker after it breaks down in Suez Canal
Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2023 11:46 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 11:44 IST
Egypt has deployed three tug boats to tow an oil tanker that suffered an engine failure in the Suez Canal, the canal's authority said in a statement on Sunday.
The canal's head Osama Rabie said traffic heading northwards will resume as normal after the tugboats move the tanker.
