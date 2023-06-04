OPEC+ working on new deal involving baselines and cuts - sources

OPEC+ is discussing a "full package" deal which could involve new production reductions and adjust its countries' output baselines going as far as 2024, two OPEC+ sources said on Sunday.

The sources said the UAE will get a new, higher baseline if a deal is reached. Baselines are oil production levels from which cuts are made.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)