OPEC+ working on new deal involving baselines and cuts - sources

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2023 14:19 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 13:42 IST
OPEC+ is discussing a "full package" deal which could involve new production reductions and adjust its countries' output baselines going as far as 2024, two OPEC+ sources said on Sunday.

The sources said the UAE will get a new, higher baseline if a deal is reached. Baselines are oil production levels from which cuts are made.

