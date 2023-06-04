OPEC+ working on new deal involving baselines and cuts - sources
Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2023 14:19 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 13:42 IST
OPEC+ is discussing a "full package" deal which could involve new production reductions and adjust its countries' output baselines going as far as 2024, two OPEC+ sources said on Sunday.
The sources said the UAE will get a new, higher baseline if a deal is reached. Baselines are oil production levels from which cuts are made.
