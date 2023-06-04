UP: CM Yogi ensures provision of pucca houses, listens to problems of 400 people at Janata Darshan

Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the concerned officials to bring every needy person without a house under the ambit of the government's housing scheme and ensure the provision of pucca houses to them.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the concerned officials to bring every needy person without a house under the ambit of the government's housing scheme and ensure the provision of pucca houses to them. Listening to the problems of around 400 people, including several women, at the Janata Darshan held in front of Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan at Gorakhnath temple on Sunday, CM Yogi instructed officers to teach a befitting lesson to land-grabbers.

The Chief Minister also told officers to prioritise public welfare works as well as address and resolve the problems of people promptly. CM Yogi reached out to the people seated on the chairs one by one, heard them out patiently and assured them of timely, satisfactory and transparent disposal of their issues.

During the Janata Darshan, a woman from Sarhari told the Chief Minister about the problem of accommodation she was facing. On this, the Chief Minister immediately directed the District Magistrate to provide accommodation to the woman under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or Chief Minister Awas Yojana. On the complaints of land-grabbing, he said that strict legal action should be ensured in such cases. To those seeking financial assistance for medical treatment, CM Yogi assured that no treatment would be hampered by lack of money.

He directed the officers to complete the estimation process on priority and make it available to the government so that provision of the required funds could be expedited. When a woman accused a person of cheating her in the name of getting her admission to an educational institution in Noida, the CM said, "The matter would be investigated and action taken against whoever is found guilty."

The CM also blessed children accompanying the visitors, gave them chocolates and encouraged them to study. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

