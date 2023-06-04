Left Menu

IMD predicts light rainfall over western Himalayan region during next four to five days

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast light rainfall over the western Himalayan region which would be a break from the summer heat during the next four to five days.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 19:04 IST
IMD predicts light rainfall over western Himalayan region during next four to five days
Dr Naresh Kumar, senior scientist, IMD-Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast light rainfall over the western Himalayan region which would be a break from the summer heat during the next four to five days. According to the weather department, due to a Western disturbance over Iran, light rainfall activity is expected over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR for the next two days.

"Light rainfall activity is expected over the western Himalayan region over the next 4-5 days due to a Western disturbance over Iran. Very light rainfall is expected over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and Delhi NCR in the next two days. After this temperature is expected to rise," said Dr Naresh Kumar, Senior scientist, IMD-Delhi. The officals further stated that in Bihar and West Bengal heatwave will be continued for the next three to four days due to which an oral alert has also been issued in the region.

"Heatwave will prevail in Bihar and West Bengal for the next three to four days. Oral alerts are issued in reference to the prevailing heat wave," said Kumar. Meanwhile, light to moderate rain lashed parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas on Sunday morning, bringing relief from the warm weather.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an alert regarding light to moderate-intensity rain and gusty winds over most places of Delhi and its adjoining areas. "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi (Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport, Ayanagar), NCR (Loni Dehat, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad (Haryana)", IMD informed in a statement.

The agency added that some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will also receive moderate-intensity rain on Sunday. "Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Gabhana, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours", IMD said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India
3
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hosted him in Silicon Valley

Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023