Special trains to run between Puri and Howrah for stranded passengers: East Coast Railway

East Coast Railway has decided to run three Special trains between Puri and Howrah to facilitate the passengers as after the recent derailment, train services have been affected in Bhadrak-Kharagpur Railway Section on Howrah-Chennai Main Line, an official statement said on Sunday.

East Coast Railway has decided to run three Special trains between Puri and Howrah to facilitate the passengers as after the recent derailment, train services have been affected in Bhadrak-Kharagpur Railway Section on Howrah-Chennai Main Line, an official statement said on Sunday. Due to the cancellation of trains, passengers from Puri to Howrah are likely to be stranded at Puri.

Puri Howrah Special (02801) from Puri will leave at 1900hrs (07.00 p.m.) and will run via the Jakhapura-Kendujhargarh-Dongoaposi-Kharagpur route. This train will provide stoppages at Sakhigopal, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jakhapura, Harichandanpur, Keonjhargarh, Dongoaposi, Tata and Kharagpur between Puri and Howrah having Two Sleeper Class, Six Second Class Chair Car and Two Guard cum Second Class Seating Coaches. Puri Howrah Special (02803) from Puri will leave at 2100hrs (09.00 p.m.) and will run via the Cuttack-Angul-Sambalpur City-Jharsuguda route. This train will provide stoppages at Sakhigopal, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Rairakhol, Sambalpur City, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Chakradharpur, Tata and Kharagpur between Puri and Howrah having 11 Second Class Seating, Two AC Chair Car, Two Chair Car and Two Guard cum Second Class Seating Coaches.

Puri Howrah Special (02805) from Puri will leave at 2200hrs (10.00 p.m.) and will run via the Jakhapura-Kendujhargarh-Dongoaposi-Kharagpur route. This train will provide stoppages at Sakhigopal, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jakhapura, Harichandanpur, Keonjhargarh, Dongoaposi, Tata and Kharagpur between Puri and Howrah having Two MEMU Motor Car and Six MEMU Coaches. The tragic train accident in Odisha's Balasore in which 275 people died and 1000 people were injured.

As per the Ministry of Railways, the restoration work is going in full swing and the officials are closely monitoring the restoration process at the accident site. A manpower of over 1000 people is engaged in the work. More than seven Poclain Machines, two Accident Relief Trains, and 3-4 Railway and Road Cranes are deployed, the Ministry stated. (ANI)

