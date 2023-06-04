No time for politics: Telangana BJP spox hits back at Oppostion over Odisha train accident

Hitting out at the Opposition for demanding the resignation of Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in wake of the train accident in Odisha, Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash on Saturday asked the Congress to stop politising the matter. Subhash said that it is not the time to play politics over such a tragic incident. Instead, all political parties should come forwards and extend their support in rescue and relief operations.

"All political parties should extend their support in saving the lives of people without playing dirty politics," he said. The Congress has questioned the BJP over poor safety mechanisms in trains that has led to the triple-train accident that has so far claimed 275 lives. TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee who visited the spot said that the anti-train collision system or Kavach was not funtioning on that tract.

Speaking about the BJP's rescue effort NV Subhash said that both the government as well as the BJP is doing their best to save as many lives as possible. The Telangana BJP has offered its condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their dear ones in the accident, he said adding that the state BJP unit has also set up blood banks and created a hotline number to help the victims and their families. "We [Telangana BJP] are ready to do anything. Our state president also has given his condolences. We also postponed the Parliament Pravas Yojana which was supposed to happen in Telangana today due to this unfortunate incident. We extend full cooperation whatever the Ministry of Railways, Government of India and BJP party instructs us," he added.

The Telangana BJP has also cancelled its programs scheduled for the day as a mark of respect to the victims in the train crash, Subhash said. The Parliament Pravas Yojana, under which three Union Ministers were slated to camp in Telangana had to be cancelled as the state BJP unit got occupied in relief work, he said. The Telangana BJP spokesperson said that the train crash in Balasore is one of the deadliest. He reiterated that the central government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Speaking about fixing accountability following the crash, he said that action will be taken against the guilty once the investigation is complete. "Definitely once the investigation is done and the reports come, action will be taken on whoever is involved in it," said Subhash. (ANI)

