PEPPER COPRA RATES
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2023 13:09 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 13:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai :- PEPPER COPRA RATES :- BLACK PEPPER READY 510 / 575 GINGER BLEACHED -- GINGER UNBLEACHED 340 COPRA OFFICE ALAPUZHA 8000 COPRA OFFICE KOZIZODE 7800 COPRA RAJAPUR MUMBAI 12000 COPRA EDIBLE MUMBAI 10700 COCHIN COCONUT OIL ---- COCONUT OIL MUMBAI 1700 T.P ------------
