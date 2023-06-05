Hindu girls are being tricked under conspiratorial mission: BJP MP Pragya Thakur

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Member of Parliament (MP) from Bhopal, Sadhavi Pragya Singh Thakur on Monday once again hit the headlines by making a fresh remark. "When those people who follow Dharma become lax, then the unrighteousness increases and this is what is happening today. They (referring to people belonging to a different community) are moving with their mission," BJP MP Thakur said.

The heretics are doing their work and spreading a toxic mentality. She admonishes such people, the BJP leader added. She further said, "Hindu girls were being tricked under a conspiratorial mission. A minor girl was killed in Delhi. Girls need to be alert, their life is not safe. Hindu do not do any conspiracy against anyone."

Notaly, a 16-year-old girl was stabbed and bludgeoned to death in the Shahbad Dairy area of the national capital. According to the police, the 20-year-old accused, Sahil was in a relationship with the minor, but they had a quarrel on the night of May 28 after which he killed her with multiple assaults.

A CCTV grab of the incident shows Sahil purportedly stabbing the girl multiple times with a knife. He continued to stab her even when she slumped to the ground. He kicked her and then took a concrete slab lying nearby and bludgeoned her head. All this while the footage showed people watching the events unfold and walking past without intervening. (ANI)

