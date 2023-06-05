Nitin Gadkari inaugurates projects worth Rs 1450 Cr to improve connectivity in Assam

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the 4-Lane Section between Nagaon Bypass-Teliagaon, and Teliagaon-Rangagara and laid the foundation for Mangaldai Bypass and the 4-lane section between Daboka-Parakhuwa in Assam, in the presence of Chief Minister Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma , MP Shri Dilip Saikia , MP Shri Pradyut Bordoloi , and State Minister of Forest & Environment Shri Chandra Mohan Patowary through video conferencing today. These 4 projects are worth 1450 Crores symbolizing a significant investment in the state's infrastructure.

The 18 Km long 4-Lane section between Nagaon Bypass-Teliagaon and Teliagaon-Rangagara is worth Rs 403 Crore. This widened highway enhances accessibility between North Assam and Upper Assam, fueling economic growth and opening new opportunities.

The foundation for the construction of a 15 Km bypass in Mangaldai on NH 15 with a total cost of 535 Crores will strengthen the link between Assam, West Bengal, and Arunachal Pradesh, fostering seamless travel and regional integration.

The foundation for a 13 Km long bypass between Daboka and Parakhuwa on NH-29 with a total cost of 517 Crores strengthens connections along the Guwahati-Dimapur Economic Corridor, fostering links to Myanmar and Thailand. The bypass will enhance inter-regional connectivity between Assam and Nagaland

(With Inputs from PIB)