Reliance Foundation announces 10-point relief measures for Odisha train accident victims

Reliance Foundation on Monday announced 10-point relief measures for those affected in the Odisha train accident. Reliance Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani expressed condolences and said that team from the foundation continues to provide round-the-clock aid and assistance to the injured at the incident site.

"It is with immense sorrow and a heavy heart that I extend my deepest condolences on behalf of Reliance Foundation to the families who have lost their loved ones in the tragic train accident in Odisha. As soon as we learnt about the accident, our specialized disaster management team was immediately deployed to facilitate the rescue effort on the ground. Our team continues to provide round-the-clock aid and assistance to the injured," Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, of Reliance Foundation (RF), said in a statement. "While we cannot undo the suffering caused by the tragedy, we are fully committed to helping the bereaved families rebuild their lives and prepare for the future. With this as our solemn mission, we are announcing a 10-point programme to offer our unwavering support to those affected by this unfortunate incident. Our Foundation, along with the extended Reliance family, stands in firm solidarity with the affected communities during this difficult time," the statement added.

As per the statement released, Reliance Foundation will focus on these 10-point relief measures that will support the people affected by the tragedy, both immediately and on a long-term basis. "Free fuel for ambulances dealing with the disaster through Jio-BP network, Provision of free ration supplies including flour, sugar, dal, rice, salt and cooking oil for the next six months to affected families through Reliance stores, Free medicines for injured to support their immediate recovery needs and medical treatment for those needing hospitalization due to the accident, Counselling services for emotional and psychosocial support," the statement said.

"Providing employment opportunities through Jio and Reliance Retail to one family member of the deceased as needed, Provision of support aids to people with disabilities including wheelchairs, artificial limbs, Specialist skill training for those impacted to find new employment opportunities, Microfinance and training opportunities for women who may have lost their sole earning family member, Provide livestock such as cow, buffalo, goat, poultry for alternate livelihood support to rural families impacted by the accident, Free mobile connectivity to a family member of bereaved for a year to enable them to rebuild their livelihood," the statement added. According to the statement issued by Reliance Foundation, it said that a team of the foundation's specialist disaster management team closely coordinated with the Emergency Section, Collectorate, Balasore, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

"Present at Balasore since the accident took place, Reliance Foundation's specialist disaster management team closely coordinated with the Emergency Section, Collectorate, Balasore, and National Disaster Response Force. Helping passengers quickly evacuate coaches and rushing injured to emergency vehicles, to immediately make available masks, gloves, ORS, bedsheets, lighting and other necessities for rescue at the site of the accident," the statement said. "Reliance Foundation volunteers were also involved in the rescue making gas cutters available to evacuate passengers trapped in coaches; also mobilized other volunteers from nearby communities for the efforts," it added.

To ensure that rescue efforts continued uninterrupted, Reliance Foundation identified and networked with youth volunteers from the area to quickly prepare food for about 1,200 people. Meals were provided to rescue personnel, much needed for the personnel, and for families of those affected, who arrived at the accident site. Adequate drinking water was also ensured, the statement mentioned. (ANI)

