"During the last two weeks over 200 awareness campaigns/programs have been organized by Coal PSUs to promote and adopt LiFE actions in day-to-day life. These programs encompass a wide array of activities such as raising awareness about the 5R principles of Waste Reduction (Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Repair & Recycle),"it added.

ANI | Updated: 05-06-2023 23:44 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 23:44 IST
Coal Ministry promotes sustainable, eco-friendly lifestyle on World Environment Day
Officials taking pledge (Photo/Source PIB). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of the World Environment Day, the Ministry of Coal and Coal PSUs on Monday organized numerous programs to encourage employees and local communities to embrace sustainable and eco-friendly lifestyles in line with the LiFE activities, an official statement said. "These initiatives include strategic efforts in land amelioration and afforestation, effective management of air quality and noise, emission reduction, gainful utilization of mine water for community purposes, implementation of energy-efficient measures, sustainable utilization of overburden and development of Eco Parks and Mine Tourism," official statement mentioned.

"During the last two weeks over 200 awareness campaigns/programs have been organized by Coal PSUs to promote and adopt LiFE actions in day-to-day life. These programs encompass a wide array of activities such as raising awareness about the 5R principles of Waste Reduction (Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Repair & Recycle),"it added. The LiFE campaign aims to prioritize individual actions in combating climate change. It encourages people to make small but significant changes in their daily lives, such as reducing plastic consumption, minimizing food waste, energy saving, recycling of waste and using public transportation.

"Hosting informative discussions on the significance of diverse tree species found in coal regions through the "Know Your Tree" initiative, emphasizing the importance of sustainable food systems, distributing fruit-bearing plants/saplings and eco-friendly jute bags, organizing essay writing competitions on the theme of "Lifestyle for Environment," promoting creative endeavors like the Best out of Waste Competition, Quiz competition, Extempore Competition, Speech Competition, Cyclathon etc," it said. According to the official statement, "additional activities like conducting plastic waste collection drives within and around office premises to raise awareness about the detrimental effects of Single-Use Plastic on the environment, organizing e-waste collection drives, facilitating pond cleaning activities, hosting seminars on "Home Composting," LiFE Actions were also held." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

