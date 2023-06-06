CM Kejriwal gives call to make fight against pollution into people's movement

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people of Delhi to transform the fight against pollution into a Jan-Andolan or people's movement. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the CM emphasised the need for collective action to create an environment where citizens can thrive in a state of well-being, enjoying clean air and pure water. On the occasion of World Environment Day, a Paryavaran Sammelan event was organised by the Delhi Government's Department of Environment and Forests on Monday at the Thyagaraj Stadium. During the conference, a street play was performed to raise awareness about the pollution caused by plastic, and a vocal group presented a song dedicated to the environment.

Following this, the Department of Environment screened a short film on oxygen to educate people about the importance of maintaining a clean environment. At the end of the event, Eco Clubs, RWAs, and Forest Guards who have been actively involved in improving the environment were honoured and awarded certificates. The event was attended by Environment and Forests Minister Gopal Rai, local legislators, and other senior officials of the department. CM Arvind Kejriwal thanked the children of the various schools of Delhi who had gathered at the Thyagaraj Stadium for the event and said that they are the future of the country and have to take this great nation forward.

He said that the world today is globally celebrating the 50th World Environment Day event. The Delhi CM reminded the people that it was in 1972 that the UN General Assembly celebrated the very first 'World Environment Day' event. Chief Minister explained that the leaders of the time must have felt the need to curb pollution which had been on the rise across the world, and therefore must have started an initiative such as this one. "When we speak about development in any urban area, it is assumed that the steps taken for development will certainly increase pollution in the area. It is assumed that as the developmental activities continue, the trees in the area will be cut down and the construction activity will lead to an increase in dust levels in the area. Although it has been 50 years since the world began to celebrate and honour this event called the 'World Environment Day', in this time period pollution levels across the world have only increased," he said.

CM Kejriwal announced that the levels of PM-2.5 and PM-10 pollutants in Delhi have witnessed a remarkable 30 percent decline in 2022 when compared to 2016, reflecting the effectiveness of the city's pollution control measures. Delhi's air quality has seen a remarkable improvement over the years. In 2016, the city experienced 26 days of poor air quality, whereas in 2022, this number plummeted to only 6 bad-air days. Conversely, the number of clean air days rose from 109 in 2016 to an impressive 163 in 2022, illustrating the positive impact of the government's relentless pursuit of cleaner air for its citizens. The Chief Minister highlighted the various initiatives undertaken by the Delhi Government to combat pollution, including tree transplantation, the implementation of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in industries, and the utilisation of Real-Time Source Apportionment Technology. Moreover, the government has identified and is actively working on 13 pollution hotspots in the state. These multifaceted interventions underscore the government's unwavering commitment to curbing pollution and safeguarding the health and well-being of Delhi's residents.

In addition to these efforts, the CM mentioned the implementation of the 'Yuddh Pradushan Ke Virrudh' campaign, and efforts aimed at reducing pollution caused by stubble burning. Through the use of bio-decomposer solution, Delhi has witnessed a significant decline in stubble burning incidents, leading to improved air quality and the well-being of its citizens. CM also said that, Delhi's green cover has also experienced remarkable growth over the years. The state's green cover has expanded from 20 percent to an impressive 23 percent, signifying the government's commitment to environmental conservation. Building upon this achievement, the Delhi Government has set an ambitious target of planting 52 lakh saplings this year, demonstrating its determination to foster a greener and healthier future for all. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)