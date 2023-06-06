Left Menu

Man stabbed to death in South Delhi's Neb Sarai area; probe on

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Chandan Chaudhary while speaking to ANI said that a case has been registered.

Man stabbed to death in South Delhi's Neb Sarai area; probe on
A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death near the Neb Sarai area in the national capital on Monday, the Delhi Police said. The deceased identified as Sachin succumbed to his injuries.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Chandan Chaudhary while speaking to ANI said that a case has been registered. She also informed that the accused who attacked him were known to him.

"Around 12 noon, a person called and informed that someone had stabbed his son and had been taken to the hospital. Subsequently, we sent a team to the site and the other at the hospital where we got to know that a 23-year-old man named Sachin has been stabbed near the Neb Sarai area. The victim had 2 major injuries and he died during treatment. We have registered a case. Further investigation is underway. The deceased had a fight near his house and the accused who attacked him were known to him. We are searching for the accused," DCP Chandan Chaudhary said. (ANI)

