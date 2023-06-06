Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hits Haryana's Jhajjar

ANI | Updated: 06-06-2023 08:02 IST | Created: 06-06-2023 08:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hit Haryana's Jhajjar on early Tuesday morning. According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 7.08 am on Tuesday. The quake occurred at a depth of 12 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 2.5, Occurred on 06-06-2023, 07:08:47 IST, Lat: 28.71 & Long: 76.70, Depth: 12 km, Location: Jhajjar, Haryana", tweeted the National Center for Seismology. No damage has been reported so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

