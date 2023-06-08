Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-06-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 22:07 IST
Business briefs

Leading credit information company Transunion Cibil on Thursday announced the appointment of V Anantharaman as its chairman.

The finance industry veteran takes over from banker M V Nair, who held the position for 11 years, as per an official statement.

********************** * Mahanagar Gas to set up compressed biogas plant in Mumbai Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) on Thursday said it will set up a compressed biogas plant in the financial capital in partnership with the local civic body.

The plant will have a capacity to process up to 1,000 tonnes per day of deep segregated waste to be supplied by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, as per an official statement. ***************************** * SBM Bank India to launch debit card offering for affluent Indians Mauritian lender SBM Bank India on Thursday said it has launched a debit card offering targeted at affluent Indians.

The bank, which operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary, said the new offering christened 'SBM World Elite Metal Debit Card' will be ''by-invite only'', as per an official statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

