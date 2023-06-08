Left Menu

Centre allows U'khand govt to continue mining in Gaula river till June 30

Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, on Thursday gave nod to Uttarakhand government to continue mining work in Gaula river in Nainital district till June 30.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, on Thursday gave nod to Uttarakhand government to continue mining work in Gaula river in Nainital district till June 30. The deadline for the mining work was earlier May 31.

"With this important permission, there will be a profit of up to Rs.50 crore in the state's income. Along with this, people will get employment as well as construction material will also be available cheap," State government said. "Permission for collection of minor minerals in Gaula river under Lalkuan and Haldwani division of Nainital district has been extended till June 30 by the Ministry of Environment," the goverment added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

