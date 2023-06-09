Left Menu

Delhi: Body of man found at Kanjhawala, murder case lodged

As per the police, the dead body has been shifted to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital for post-mortem.

ANI | Updated: 09-06-2023 07:55 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 07:55 IST
The body of a 25-year-old man with injury marks was found in a field in Delhi's Kanjhawala area on Thursday morning, the Delhi Police official said. The deceased was identified as Nizamuddin, a resident of Mahavir Vihar in Kanjhawala.

"On Thursday morning, a PCR call was received at PS Kanjhawala regarding an unidentified dead body in the field in the area of PS Kanjhawala. A team of local police immediately reached the place of occurrence where an unidentified dead body was found. The mobile crime team was called to the spot which inspected the place of incident and took photographs from different angles and collected the evidence," the police said in a statement. As per the police, the dead body has been shifted to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital for post-mortem.

A case under section 302 (Murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Kanjhawala police station. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

