Left Menu

"People taking clues from past incidents": NCW Chairperson on gruesome killings

On Wednesday, Manoj Sane, accused of killing his live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya was arrested by the police for killing his girlfriend and cutting her body into dozens of pieces.

ANI | Updated: 09-06-2023 07:57 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 07:57 IST
"People taking clues from past incidents": NCW Chairperson on gruesome killings
NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma expressed concern over the recent surge in spine-chilling killings, including the Mira Road murder, and emphasized that people are taking clues from past incidents to commit such heinous crimes. "I have seen people now taking clues from past incidents which are very gruesome and heinous. These kinds of crimes against live-in partners have increased in the recent past. Society needs to think about how to control it, especially the families of both, and how we are raising our children who are doing such crimes," NCW Chairperson said while talking to ANI.

On Wednesday, Manoj Sane, accused of killing his live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya was arrested by the police for killing his girlfriend and cutting her body into dozens of pieces. Rekha Sharma further said that the commission has taken suo moto cognizance in the murder of a woman in Maharashtra's Thane by her live-in partner.

"We have seen that in the recent past, cases like this have increased. We have taken suo moto cognizance on this and will write to DG to take care of the case..." The suspect, identified as Manoj Sane, had been staying with Saraswati Vaidya in the rental flat in the Akashganga building in the Mira Road area over the past three years.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Jayant Bajbale while speaking to ANI said that the accused boiled the pieces of the body is true but he didn't feed the dogs with her body pieces. "We found several body pieces in utensils when we entered the house. The accused Manoj Sane killed her live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya and chopped her into pieces using a tree cutter. Body parts have been sent to JJ Hospital for further investigation," Bajbale said.

"The accused boiled pieces is true but he didn't feed her body pieces to dogs. The accused has been arrested and sent to Police custody till 16th June," he added. According to the Police, the accused boiled pieces of her body in a pressure cooker and later transferred them into plastic bags to dispose of them.

"On Wednesday, we received a report of foul smell from a flat in a society. When the police broke open the door of the house, they found pieces of a dead body in a lot of utensils and buckets in the kitchen. Investigation revealed that a couple lived there, they have been identified. In this matter, we have registered a case under the relevant sections. The incident came to light after 3-4 days of the occurrence of the murder, according to the police.

This came as a shock for the nation reminding a similar incident that occurred in Delhi, last year where 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar was brutally killed by her live-in partner. Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

 Cuba
2
Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

 United Kingdom
3
Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: India at Bonn talks

Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: Indi...

 India
4
Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR and Pay in India: Driving Success in the New World of Work

Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023