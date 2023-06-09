"People taking clues from past incidents": NCW Chairperson on gruesome killings

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma expressed concern over the recent surge in spine-chilling killings, including the Mira Road murder, and emphasized that people are taking clues from past incidents to commit such heinous crimes. "I have seen people now taking clues from past incidents which are very gruesome and heinous. These kinds of crimes against live-in partners have increased in the recent past. Society needs to think about how to control it, especially the families of both, and how we are raising our children who are doing such crimes," NCW Chairperson said while talking to ANI.

On Wednesday, Manoj Sane, accused of killing his live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya was arrested by the police for killing his girlfriend and cutting her body into dozens of pieces. Rekha Sharma further said that the commission has taken suo moto cognizance in the murder of a woman in Maharashtra's Thane by her live-in partner.

"We have seen that in the recent past, cases like this have increased. We have taken suo moto cognizance on this and will write to DG to take care of the case..." The suspect, identified as Manoj Sane, had been staying with Saraswati Vaidya in the rental flat in the Akashganga building in the Mira Road area over the past three years.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Jayant Bajbale while speaking to ANI said that the accused boiled the pieces of the body is true but he didn't feed the dogs with her body pieces. "We found several body pieces in utensils when we entered the house. The accused Manoj Sane killed her live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya and chopped her into pieces using a tree cutter. Body parts have been sent to JJ Hospital for further investigation," Bajbale said.

"The accused boiled pieces is true but he didn't feed her body pieces to dogs. The accused has been arrested and sent to Police custody till 16th June," he added. According to the Police, the accused boiled pieces of her body in a pressure cooker and later transferred them into plastic bags to dispose of them.

"On Wednesday, we received a report of foul smell from a flat in a society. When the police broke open the door of the house, they found pieces of a dead body in a lot of utensils and buckets in the kitchen. Investigation revealed that a couple lived there, they have been identified. In this matter, we have registered a case under the relevant sections. The incident came to light after 3-4 days of the occurrence of the murder, according to the police.

This came as a shock for the nation reminding a similar incident that occurred in Delhi, last year where 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar was brutally killed by her live-in partner. Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

