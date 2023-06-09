Left Menu

Uttarakhand farmers should be leaders in apple, kiwi production like Himachal: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand has set a target of Rs 3,000 crore income from the horticulture sector by 2030, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

ANI | Updated: 09-06-2023 10:42 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 10:42 IST
Uttarakhand CM Dhami at meeting (Pic credit/Pushkar Singh Dhami twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that farmers in his state should become leaders in apple and kiwi production just like in Himachal Pradesh. Dhami was presiding over a high-level meeting of apple cultivation and kiwi mission at the camp office. Dhami said that Uttarakhand has set a target of Rs 3,000 crore income from the horticulture sector by 2030. To ensure this, the state needs to focus on year-wise determination of production capacity, he said. He also instructed his officials to prepare proposals for cold storage in apple and kiwi production areas.

The Chief Minister also asked to ensure that work done on apple and kiwi production be done on a mission mode so that plans for horticulture development reach the ground level. Dhami instructed that along with strong willpower in the implementation of these schemes, the interest of the state should also be kept in mind. He said that at first the apple and kiwi-producing areas in the state should be identified and then the problems of the cultivators should be solved on priority.

To ensure that cultivators become the leaders of apple and kiwi production, identification of apple-producing areas, augmenting the production capacity of land, and ensuring the availability of good quality plants should be done at first, the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

