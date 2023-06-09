Left Menu

Goyal appeals freight forwarder industry to be honest, transparent in biz

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2023 22:20 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 22:17 IST
Goyal appeals freight forwarder industry to be honest, transparent in biz
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday appealed to the freight forwarder industry to be transparent and honest in their work as it would help in promoting trade.

He also suggested them to advise their clients to follow honest practices and become whistle-blowers if somebody is doing any wrong.

''In our effort to clean up the system, we need your support...we wish to have a system where we can trust you blindly...Become transparent and honest in your business,'' he said at the event of the Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations in India (FFFAI).

Goyal also said that the government is taking steps to boost economic growth.

He added that huge forex reserves are there to bridge the current account deficit for the next 5-6 years.

The minister said that the country's exports touched an all-time high in 2022-23 despite global uncertainties.

Speaking at the event, CBIC Chairman Vivek Johri also asked the industry to do the KYC of their clients properly as they should know the background of those clients.

He said that in the absence of proper KYC, fraud takes place.

''You must know your client very well...advise them properly...come forward if any consignment is wrong...and advise your clients within the framework of law,'' Johri said.

He also asked them to maintain strict internal controls. He added that the government is taking a series of steps to ease processes for exports and imports.

But still, there is a lot of work to do, he said, adding the national committee on trade facilitation (NCTF) has set out an ambitious action plan for ''us and where certain targets were given to us in terms of bringing down the release time of cargo''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfunding

Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfund...

 Global
2
Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SEC crackdown

WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SE...

 Global
4
‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023