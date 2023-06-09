Working on concept to reduce average cargo release time to one hour in future: CBIC Chairman
- Country:
- India
Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Chairman Vivek Johri on Friday said they are committed to putting in place a concept to reduce the average release time of cargo to one hour in the future.
He said that on the trade facilitation front, even though they have made very significant progress, more needs to be done.
''We are drawing up our vision for the future as CBIC, particularly, for the Amrit kal, we are committed to putting in place a Customs-one. The concept of Customs-one is that we are targeting an average release time of one hour,'' he said here at an event.
He said that the trade environment is changing, and a lot of challenges are there.
Citing an example, he said as many free trade agreements are coming and that, there is a need to look at ways to verify the certificate of country of origin.
He added that the government is taking a series of steps to ease processes for exports and imports.
But still, there is a lot of work to do, he said, adding the national committee on trade facilitation (NCTF) has set out an ambitious action plan for ''us and where certain targets were given to us in terms of bringing down the release time of cargo''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CBIC
- Amrit
- NCTF
- Customs
- Vivek Johri
- Central Board of Indirect Taxes
ALSO READ
'Soul of Steel' team tests its mettle at Amritganga Glacier
SECR to revamp 30 rly stations in Chhattisgarh under Amrit Bharat Station scheme
BSF recovers suspected packet of heroin from Punjab's Amritsar
CBIC issues SoPs for scrutiny of GST returns for FY'20 onwards; DGARM to identify cases
CBIC issues SoPs for scrutiny of GST returns for FY'20 onwards; DGARM to identify cases