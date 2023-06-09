Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Rs 38 lakh cash gutted as ATM catches fire in Raipur

According to officials, the incident took place at a commercial complex located near Moti Bagh under Gole Bazaar police station limits.

ANI | Updated: 10-06-2023 00:06 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 23:36 IST
Chhattisgarh: Rs 38 lakh cash gutted as ATM catches fire in Raipur
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Around Rs 38 lakh cash was reportedly gutted in a fire that broke out in an ATM kiosk of a nationalized bank in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Friday, the police said. According to officials, the incident took place at a commercial complex located near Moti Bagh under Gole Bazaar police station limits.

"This morning a fire erupted at an ATM kiosk of Punjab National Bank located at Lal Ganga City Mart and later, the flames spread further to a showroom of e-vehicles and a PNB branch," Gole Bazaar Station House Officer (SHO) Yogesh Kashyap said. "As per the bank officials, currency notes to the tune of around Rs 38 lakh would be available inside the ATM at the time of the incident but more clarity will be achieved after the investigation of bank personnel. Around Rs 38 lakh available in the ATM were gutted in the fire," said SHO Kashyap.

SHO Kashyap said that after being informed about the incident, police along with firefighters rushed to the spot to undertake an exercise to douse the flames. In the preliminary investigation, it is ascertained that short-circuit might be a cause for the fire but the exact reason would be ascertained after the probe, said the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfunding

Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfund...

 Global
2
Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SEC crackdown

WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SE...

 Global
4
‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023