Chhattisgarh: Rs 38 lakh cash gutted as ATM catches fire in Raipur

Around Rs 38 lakh cash was reportedly gutted in a fire that broke out in an ATM kiosk of a nationalized bank in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Friday, the police said. According to officials, the incident took place at a commercial complex located near Moti Bagh under Gole Bazaar police station limits.

"This morning a fire erupted at an ATM kiosk of Punjab National Bank located at Lal Ganga City Mart and later, the flames spread further to a showroom of e-vehicles and a PNB branch," Gole Bazaar Station House Officer (SHO) Yogesh Kashyap said. "As per the bank officials, currency notes to the tune of around Rs 38 lakh would be available inside the ATM at the time of the incident but more clarity will be achieved after the investigation of bank personnel. Around Rs 38 lakh available in the ATM were gutted in the fire," said SHO Kashyap.

SHO Kashyap said that after being informed about the incident, police along with firefighters rushed to the spot to undertake an exercise to douse the flames. In the preliminary investigation, it is ascertained that short-circuit might be a cause for the fire but the exact reason would be ascertained after the probe, said the police. (ANI)

