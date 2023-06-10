Himachal Govt to bring white paper on economic conditions of state

The government of Himachal Pradesh has decided to bring a whitepaper on the economic status of the state. The cabinet subcommittee constituted to review the financial status of the state met for the first time on Friday in Shimla.

Speaking on occasion, Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri said that the previous government has put huge debt on the state and the financial health of the state is not good so the state government has decided to bring a white paper on the economic status of the state. "Our government has decided to bring a white paper on the economic status of the state. A cabinet Subcommittee was constituted and we met today and we shall hold two more meetings and in a month, we shall submit the report to the government. Due to the financial mismanagement of the previous BJP government, huge debt has arisen in Himachal", said the Deputy Chief Minister.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Mukesh Agnihotri said that there was financial mismanagement during the tenure of the previous BJP government. He further said that the overdraft happened because of the wrong policies of the previous government.

"The government is paying the debt of the previous government. The Jai Ram government kept presenting wrong figures and the state's debt kept increasing. He informed that the sub-committee will hold two more meetings and will submit its report to the Chief Minister in the cabinet within a month", the Deputy CM said. Mukesh Agnihotri who is also the State Minister of Transport said that the Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation has started the Delhi-Leh route from Keylong Deport of HRTC.

He claimed that this would be the longest distance route of 1026 km, adding, this bus crosses the highest altitude passes and also through the snow-clad mountains. The Deputy CM said that the revised e-auction system for registration numbers of vehicles has started in Himachal Pradesh and will generate revenue for the state transport department.

"A few months ago fake bidders came to the fore with VIP numbers, after that now a modified e-auction system has been started in Himachal. With the new system, 195 new numbers were issued, due to which the government get revenue of one crore four Lakh 70 thousand five hundred rupees", he said. Mukesh Agnihotri further said that in the old system, people did not buy numbers by placing big bids for some time while in the new system, the bidder will have to deposit 30 per cent of the amount first, which is non-refundable if not taken.

He informed that so far 195 numbers have been issued through the new system. "According to the e-auction system, applicants can register online from Monday to Saturday to participate in the bidding for special or VIP numbers of vehicles on the departmental portal. On Sunday, the result of the bidding for these numbers will be automatically declared online after 5 PM", he added.

It's been six months since the Congress government was formed in Himachal Pradesh. From the very first day of the formation of the government, the Congress government has been raising the issue of the financial crisis in the state. A meeting on the white paper was conducted under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri regarding the financial condition of the state.

The meeting took place in the office of the Deputy Chief Minister. A cabinet sub-committee was constituted by the state government in this regard. Agriculture Minister Chandra Kumar and Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh are also members. But Minister Chandra Kumar was not present at the meeting held on Friday. (ANI)

