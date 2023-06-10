Left Menu

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma meets Manipur CM N Biren Singh in Manipur today

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma meets Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in Manipur on June 10, Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 10-06-2023 10:55 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 10:55 IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma with Manipur CM N Biren Singh. Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday met Chief Minister N Biren Singh in Manipur. The ministers are meeting to discuss the backdrop of the ongoing violence in Manipur.

The Supreme Court on Friday declined the urgent listing of a plea against the suspension of internet services in the violence-hit state of Manipur since May 3, saying High Court is seized of the matter. The ban on the internet was imposed on May 3 and remains in effect till now.

The violence in Manipur between the Hindu Meiteis and the tribal Kuki, who are Christians, erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3. Violence has gripped the entire State for more than a month now and the Central government had to deploy paramilitary forces to bring the situation under control.

On Friday, the Supreme Court declined the urgent listing of a plea against the suspension of internet services in the violence-hit state of Manipur since May 3, saying High Court is seized of the matter. "High Court is seized of the matter. Why are you duplicating it? Let it come before the regular bench", a vacation bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal had said.

The ban on the internet was imposed on May 3 and remains in effect till now. Earlier, the top court expressed concern over the loss of lives and properties in Manipur during the violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities and stressed taking adequate measures to restore normalcy there.

On March 27, the High Court directed the State to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list. The violence in Manipur between the Hindu Meiteis and the tribal Kuki, who are Christians, erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3.

Violence has gripped the entire State for now a month and the Central government had to deploy paramilitary forces to bring the situation under control. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

