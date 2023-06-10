Left Menu

North Eastern states received less rainfall in this pre-monsoon period: Regional Meteorological Centre:

Sanjay O'Neill Shaw, Scientist-F of Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati told ANI that, this region has received less rainfall in the 2023 pre-monsoon period.

The North Eastern states have received less rainfall in this year's pre-monsoon period. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre at Borjhar in Guwahati, seven states of the North Eastern region have received less rainfall in this year's pre-monsoon period in the months of March, April and May. Sanjay O'Neill Shaw, Scientist-F of Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati told ANI that, this region has received less rainfall in the 2023 pre-monsoon period.

"Arunachal Pradesh has received minus 40 per cent rainfall compared to normal rainfall, while Assam received minus 38 per cent. Manipur received minus 66 per cent, minus 48 per cent rainfall in Meghalaya, minus 47 per cent in Mizoram, minus 35 per cent in Nagaland and minus 60 per cent in Tripura," Sanjay O'Neill Shaw said. According to the RMC data, the normal rainfall in Assam during the pre-monsoon period is 542.7 mm. Whereas, in this year's pre-monsoon period, the state has received 337.5 mm rainfall and it is minus 38 percent.

On the other hand, Arunachal Pradesh has received 446.9 mm rainfall, 122 mm rainfall in Manipur, 375.1 mm in Meghalaya, and 299.5 mm in Mizoram. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

