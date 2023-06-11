Thunderstorm in coastal Maharashtra in next 3-4 hours: IMD amid Cyclone Biparjoy

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a 'thunderstorm' alert for some districts in coastal Maharashtra in view of the extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy gushing over the Arabian sea. The met department in a statement issued a warning saying, "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane, Palghar and Kolhapur during next 3-4 hours. Take precautions while moving out."

Cyclone Biparjoy has intensified into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm and lies centered over the east-central Arabian Sea, 460 kilometers South-South-West of Porbandar, 510 kilometres South-South-West of Dwarka and 600 km South-South-West of Naliya (as recorded at 8:30 am on Sunday), the IMD tweeted. The cyclone is expected to cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts on Thursday at noon as a very severe cyclonic storm, the met department said.

Meanwhile, the Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Karnataka, Goa, some parts of Konkan, most parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, some parts of Andhra Pradesh, entire southwest and some more parts west-central Bay of Bengal, some more parts of northwest Bay of Bengal and remaining parts of northeast Bay of Bengal as of June 11. (ANI)

