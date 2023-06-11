Left Menu

Assam Police arrests five-member dacoit gang from Karimganj, recovers arms from their possession

Based on secret information, the police launched an operation on Saturday night at the Kayasthagram area in Karimganj and arrested the dacoits.

ANI | Updated: 11-06-2023 22:11 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 22:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam police has arrested a five-member gang of dacoits and recovered arms from their possession. The police recovered two pistols, and three hand-made guns from their possession.

Based on secret information, the police launched an operation on Saturday night at the Kayasthagram area in Karimganj and arrested the dacoits. "We have apprehended five persons and recovered one pistol, one revolver and three handmade guns in possession from them," said Amitraj Choudhary, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Karimganj district.

The arrested persons have been identified as Abdul Latif, Moinul Hoque, Moniruddin, Jamiruddin and Halim Uddin (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

