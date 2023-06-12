Left Menu

Iraq approves record 2023 budget of $153 bln with massive public hiring

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2023 07:14 IST
Iraq's parliament on Monday approved a 2023 budget of 198.9 trillion dinars ($153 billion) that sets out record spending on a growing public wage bill and development projects to improve services and rebuild infrastructure ruined by neglect and war.

The budget deficit is estimated at a record 64.36 trillion Iraq dinars, more than double the last budget deficit in 2021, according to a budget document and lawmakers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

