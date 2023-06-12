Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Three men drown in lake in Raipur

The incident took place around 6 pm on Sunday evening. All three deceased belong to Birgaon village.

ANI | Updated: 12-06-2023 11:21 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 11:21 IST
Rescue Operation underway in Mana (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Three youths who went to take a bath in the Blue Water lake in Raipur have died due to drowning, police said. The incident took place around 6 pm on Sunday. All the deceased belonged to Birgaon village, a senior police officer said.

They went to take a bath in the Blue Water Lake under the Mana police station limits in Raipur and died due to drowning, Bhavesh Gautam, Incharge, Mana Basti police station said. "Bodies of two have been recovered," he said.

A search operation is on to find the third body. The deceased are identified as Nadim Ansari, Shahbaz Ansari, and Faisal Azam. They were students, police said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

