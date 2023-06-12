Left Menu

AAP announces office bearers for Punjab, Budh Ram appointed as new state working president

In Punjab, AAP appointed MLA Budh Ram as the state working president and Jagroop Singh Sekhwan as the state general secretary.

ANI | Updated: 12-06-2023 11:56 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 11:56 IST
AAP announces office bearers for Punjab, Budh Ram appointed as new state working president
AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced the office bearers for the Punjab unit on Monday. In Punjab, the party appointed MLA Budh Ram as the state working president and Jagroop Singh Sekhwan as the state general secretary.

The party in a notice duly signed by the National Secretary and MP Sandeep Pathak made the announcement. Further, AAP appointed Amansher Singh (Shery Kalsi), Jasvir Singh Raja Gillm, Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar and Tarunpreet Singh Sond as State vice presidents.

Devinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhose was appointed the Youth Wing State President by the party, whose announcements were made in a notice duly signed by the National Secretary of the party and MP Sandeep Pathak and State President and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. "Announcement, @mla_budhram appointed as State Working President, @shery_kalsi, @RajaJasvir, @KakaJagdeep & @TarunpreetSondh as State Vice Presidents, @JagroopSekhwan as State Gen. Secretary, @Devinderdhos as Youth Wing State President in AAP Punjab. Congratulations", the AAP posted on its official Twitter handle.

Earlier in January this year, in a major reshuffle in the party's Gujarat unit, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appointed Gopal Italia as the national joint secretary. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
4
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023