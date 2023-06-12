Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: JP Nadda inaugurates BJP office in Kangra

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Monday inaugurated the party office at Nurpur, Kangra.

Himachal Pradesh: JP Nadda inaugurates BJP office in Kangra
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Monday inaugurated a party office at Nurpur, Kangra. Union Minister Anurag Thakur and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur were also present at the venue.

Earlier in March, Nadda and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed Bhoomi Pujan at the new state BJP office in Bhopal. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and other leaders of the party also participated in the 'bhumi pujan' of the new office of the state unit of BJP. Meanwhile, BJP president Nadda will hold discussions with all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of the party on the ongoing 'Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan' across the country through video conferencing on June 15.

According to BJP sources, the discussion will focus on gathering feedback from party MPs regarding the campaign, including the public's response and feedback. During the meeting, an assessment will be made of the status of the MPs' respective constituencies and the districts assigned to them as part of the Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan, the sources said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

