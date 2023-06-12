Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as investors eye inflation data, Fed verdict

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 19:03 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as investors eye inflation data, Fed verdict

U.S. stock indexes rose on Monday, with the benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq hovering near 2023 highs as investors awaited inflation data and the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.02 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 33,906.80. The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.46 points, or 0.22%, at 4,308.32, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 67.23 points, or 0.51%, to 13,326.37 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
4
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023